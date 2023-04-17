Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Salus Scientific Inc. ("Salus") is excited to announce that the Science Team at Salus' subsidiary, FoodChek Laboratories Inc., located in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, has perfected the innovative Actero Multiplex Enrichment Media ("Actero Multiplex"). These are patented enrichment media recipes that dramatically improve the detection process used in pathogenic bacterial testing. Actero Multiplex is a media that represents a technological advancement that now allows for the detection of multiple types of pathogenic bacteria instead of conventional individual testing of each contaminating microorganism (e.g., Listeria and Salmonella).

The Salus Science Team has developed three disruptive one-of-a-kind formulations of Actero Multiplex that can recover and enrich two or three targeted bacteria using a single PCR test instead of the two or three separate and expensive PCR tests customarily required.

For global testing laboratories that use Actero Multiplex, this is an essential advancement in that it: i) Allows lab technicians to achieve faster time-to-results by up to an additional 30%; ii) Greatly assists the laboratory in meeting the increasing global regulatory testing demands; iii) Reduces testing costs to the product suppliers and food processing customers by up to 39%; and iv) Significantly improves operational efficiencies with an increased number of tests and resulting profits.

Actero Multiplex has applications in numerous large markets where pathogenic bacteria testing is required, such as human and animal food, production and manufacturing facilities, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Dr. Sergiy Olishevskyy, VP of R&D at Salus, stated: "After years of R&D, Actero Multiplex represents advanced technology for Food Safety and other types of bacterial testing that can grow different foodborne and environmental bacteria simultaneously. This novel regulatory approved and commercial product delivers unparalleled speed, accuracy, and efficiency in testing that can provide for a safer food supply chain."

Terry Macartney, Salus' Exec. VP of Sales & Product Development commented: "Our strategic supply customers in food safety bacterial testing will now have a significant influence over their own and third-party testing laboratories to consider adopting Actero Multiplex because of the efficiency timeline benefits of multiple enrichments at once, faster results, and fewer costs, resulting in increased daily testing, and bottom-line profits."

Bill Hogan, President & CEO of Salus, added: "The Actero Multiplex is transformational for the industry and will be considered by many to be a breakthrough, resulting in Salus' global reputation being further advanced in the Food Safety industry. Actero Multiplex will be "first to market", enabling a cost-effective increase in Food Safety and bacterial testing. This media is now available for numerous current and interested new customers to complete their regulatory validations. Salus is now positioned to enter into unprecedented growth with accelerated Actero Media revenues, improved enterprise value, and an associated above-average ROI for our stakeholders."

About Salus:

Salus specializes in developing and commercializing rapid, accurate, and cost-effective Food, Viral and Bacterial Safety products, including the industry-leading IP Actero Enrichment and Multiplex Medias for detecting foodborne and environmental pathogens throughout the human and animal food chains. Actero Media is the leading recovery process of stressed organisms in the sample enrichment phase for detecting deadly bacteria such as Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli. Vitram Transport Media is a safe and non-contaminating identification aid for Viral & Bacterial deadly diseases (e.g., Covid-19 and Tuberculosis) through same-day PCR testing.

For more information, please contact:

William (Bill) Hogan, President & CEO

Salus Scientific Inc.

#450, 1414 - 8th Street SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2R 1J6

Cell: (403) 689-2200 Email: wjhogan@salus-scientific.com

