Net Positive Agency: Smart Warehousing Expands Nationwide Network With South Carolina Warehouse

GASTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Smart Warehousing, a leading U.S. warehouse and fulfillment provider, has added a new facility to its growing nationwide network. Situated near Columbia, South Carolina, the state-of-the-art warehouse is the 39th building opened by Smart Warehousing across the country. Strategically located in the heart of the state, the 497,952-square-foot facility unlocks Smart Warehousing services for an added 24 million people within a four-hour trucking time.





Expanding on Smart Warehousing's already existing foothold in 12 different U.S. markets, this marks the company's first venture in South Carolina. The new warehouse is situated less than two hours away from four major ports, providing faster transit and wider national reach. It is also conveniently located halfway between New York City and Miami and has direct access to South Carolina's 41,000 miles of state highways.

The newly constructed facility features services such as B2B and B2C fulfillment, one to two days of national shipping as well as end-to-end order fulfillment.

Smart Warehousing is committed to the development of tech-driven and nationally-connected logistics services at all of its warehouse locations. As a result, clients using the South Carolina facility have access to advanced cloud-based warehousing services such as an inventory management system and integrations with leading marketplaces. Customers can also access real-time inventory insights and transaction updates across all 38 warehouse sites, ensuring improved communication with customers and faster shipping times.

"As always, our customers are at the heart of all of our decisions," said Smart Warehousing CEO and Founder Carl Wasinger. "We listened to what our clients needed from their shipping and logistics services and worked hard to identify a central location that unlocks access to many major transit systems. I'm confident that the opening of our new South Carolina facility will help to fill a major gap in the third-party logistics space."

Since 2001, the company has been committed to securing expansion opportunities in the U.S. in order to enhance client services like faster deliveries. Speaking about other proposed Smart Warehousing operations, Wasinger added, "The South Carolina facility unlocks a lot of opportunity, but we're not stopping there. We are committed to providing modern logistics solutions across the country, which means there will be several additional warehouse locations to come."

Smart Warehousing, so far, provides fulfillment solutions to over 600 clients nationwide. Headquartered in Kansas City, the company has numerous other major warehouse locations, including Washington, California, Florida, and Texas.

About Smart Warehousing

Smart Warehousing is a technology company in the warehousing and fulfillment space that operates as a direct extension of its clients' teams. Founded in 2001 in Kansas City, the 3PL specialist provides robust logistics services alongside dedicated account managers, state-of-the-art tech solutions, and highly automated processes. The Smart Warehousing model is built to be a fully autonomous, turnkey solution that satisfies the fulfillment needs of e-commerce and retail companies throughout the United States.

