Audfly's Focusound is Winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2023

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Audfly Technology, one of the foremost experts in directional sound technology, today is announcing the winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Focusound: The see-thru glass directional speaker, won in the discipline of Audio and the categories of glass directional speaker.

Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. The winning product, Focusound, is the first-of-its-kind glass directional speaker that projects directional stereo sound to the target area ONLY without disturbing others. It provides users with an isolated and private sound experience. Focusound won over the 133-member jury, thanks to its unique focused-sound emitting capability and cutting-edge innovation.

With its unique focused-sound emitting capability and cutting-edge innovation, Focusound will free you from headphones while still enjoying incredible spatial sound. Whether relaxing at home, playing games, having a video conference in a busy office or watching a football game at night, do it all without worry about being too loud and disturbing others, even in the same room.

The competition was fierce, with almost 11,000 entries submitted from 56 countries worldwide, making this a remarkable achievement for Audfly Technology and its groundbreaking product.

More information about Focusound: The see-thru glass directional speaker can be found in the "ALL Winners" section on www.ifdesign.com or the entry profile https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/focusound-the-see-thru-glass-directional-speaker/552646?q=focusound.

Audfly Technology has been at the forefront of directional sound technology for various industries worldwide since 2015. Focusound is the brand name for its directional sound products and solutions, utilizing revolutionary audio technology to create sound in a narrow beam and direct it to the desired listening area in a highly directional way, providing an effective way to create an independent audio zone.

Focusound utilizes a revolutionary audio technology to create sound in a narrow beam and direct it to the desired listening area in a highly directional way, providing an effective way to create an independent audio zone with immersive, noise-free, and spatial audio experience, fulfilling users' audio privacy needs.

Thousands of applications have been installed all over the world, and standard products and customized modules are both available. For more information on Audfly and Focusound solutions, please see https://www.focusound.com/. Audfly delivers sound exactly where you want it.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture, as well as professional concept, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com.

