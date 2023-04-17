Data Fabric Market To Reach USD 9,874 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the data fabric market will grow at a rate of 24.5%, to touch USD 9,874 million by 2030, as stated by P&S Intelligence.





Higher Revenue Generation from Disk-Based Solutions

The requirement for disk-based solutions is powered by the strong need for storing the huge volume and diversity of data in centralized repositories, for making its management and location easy.

Hence, with an over 79% share in 2022, the disk-based category led the market. This has been because of the increasing requirement for data management across numerous repositories, along with the lower costs linked with regulatory compliance and data ownership in this fabric type.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/data-fabric-market/report-sample

Service Demand Will Grow at a High Rate

In the years to come, the services category will grow significantly.

Market participants offer clients various services as because of the requirement for instant connectivity, traditional ways of integrating data cannot gratify the requirements of today's enterprises.

Solutions had an over 82% share in the past. The increase in the acceptance of such platforms can be credited to the rising requirement for enhancements in the management of business.

By decreasing the hindrances created by the loss of data and allowing for instantaneous streaming analytics, the architecture supports the agility of business.

North America Makes Most Use of Data Fabric Solutions

The market is dominated by North America, as it adopted this technology before any other region. Furthermore, the U.S. had an over 85% share in the continent in 2022.

Due to the increasing usage of databases in numerous BI tools and the growing incorporation of digital technologies in the telecom & IT, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing industries, the demand for these solutions in the nation will rise quickly in the years to come.

Additionally, the U.S. has a fairly strong economy, and there have been substantial investments in digital infrastructure recently. Apart from this, almost all major software and cloud firms are operational in the country.

Browse detailed report on Data Fabric Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Dat Fabric Becoming Central to Large Enterprises

With a revenue share of about 70% in the recent past, the large enterprises category leads the market.

Larger firms make extensive use of digital information, the volume of which is growing. Moreover, these firms' information often lies in dissimilar sets, which makes its effective integration and management difficult.

Therefore, there is a necessity for an architecture to make the most of the vast volumes of the data present in data silos, with the emergence of many management technologies, as well as governance, orchestration, pipelining, and data catalogs.

Data Fabric Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Data Fabric Market by Component

Solutions

Services

Data Fabric Market by Type

Disk-Based

In-Memory

Data Fabric Market by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Data Fabric Market by Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Data Fabric Market by Applications

Fraud Detection & Security Management

Government, Risk & Compliance Management

Customer Intelligence

Sales & Marketing Management

Business Process Management

Preventative Maintenance Analysis

Data Fabric Market by Verticals

BFSI

Government, Defense & Public Agencies

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Mining

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & eCommerce

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Data Warehouse as a Service Market Growth, Development and Future Analysis

Milking Automation Market Share, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Sports Technology Market Share, Growth, Development and Forecast Report, 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-fabric-market-to-reach-usd-9-874-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301798655.html