BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA) (Innoviva), a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets, today announced that Nasdaq has halted trading of Innoviva's common stock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting today to review and discuss the New Drug Application (NDA) for sulbactam-durlobactam, an investigational antibiotic being studied for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter).

The FDA Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET today. The briefing materials and webcast information for the meeting can be accessed here. Innoviva is not responsible for the content of, nor the statements made in, the briefing materials prepared by the FDA.

The sulbactam-durlobactam NDA, filed by Entasis Therapeutics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Innoviva, is currently under Priority Review by the FDA with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 29, 2023.

About sulbactam-durlobactam

Sulbactam-durlobactam is an intravenous, or IV, investigational drug that is a combination of sulbactam, a beta-lactam antibacterial, and durlobactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor, being developed for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter). Sulbactam-durlobactam has been designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product by the FDA, a designation that aims to spur development of new antibiotics for serious and life-threatening infections. In November 2022, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for sulbactam-durlobactam for Priority Review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 29, 2023.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. Innoviva's royalty portfolio includes respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited GSK), including RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO® ELLIPTA® (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol, UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement, Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®. Innoviva's other healthcare assets include infectious disease and critical-care assets stemming from acquisitions of Entasis Therapeutics Inc., including its lead asset sulbactam-durlobactam, and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, including GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and XERAVA® (eravacycline), for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.

ANORO®, RELVAR® and BREO® are trademarks of the GSK group of companies.

Forward Looking Statements

