NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Covia

Every day, Covia helps improve our local communities by donating to local food banks, advancing the safety and health of first responders, and building key relationships in our local communities. To further support impactful community engagement and encourage Team Member volunteerism, Covia launched Covia Cares Action Days. This initiative provides each Covia location with the opportunity to dedicate at least a full workday to a volunteer effort or cause that is important to them.

For a recent Covia Cares Action Day, the Covia Team Members at the Camden, Tennessee, facility spent three days at Second Harvest Food Bank's Ray Smith Family Distribution Center sorting and packing food for their local community. The Camden facility has been working with the Second Harvest for the past three years, supporting the food bank's efforts to advance hunger solutions for 46 counties near the Camden facility.

Covia's approach to making a positive impact on our communities relies on our ability to understand their needs and then do everything we can to help meet them. Our Team Members - each and every one - play a critical role in helping us meet these important objectives, and we are grateful for their ongoing dedication to ensuring Covia remains a responsible corporate citizen and welcomed neighbor.

To learn more about Covia's Community Impact and Philanthropy, please see the 2021 ESG Report (https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/documents/).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749529/Covia-Cares-Improving-our-Local-Communities