Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2023 | 16:26
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Covia Cares: Improving our Local Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Covia

Covia, Monday, April 17, 2023, Press release picture

Every day, Covia helps improve our local communities by donating to local food banks, advancing the safety and health of first responders, and building key relationships in our local communities. To further support impactful community engagement and encourage Team Member volunteerism, Covia launched Covia Cares Action Days. This initiative provides each Covia location with the opportunity to dedicate at least a full workday to a volunteer effort or cause that is important to them.

For a recent Covia Cares Action Day, the Covia Team Members at the Camden, Tennessee, facility spent three days at Second Harvest Food Bank's Ray Smith Family Distribution Center sorting and packing food for their local community. The Camden facility has been working with the Second Harvest for the past three years, supporting the food bank's efforts to advance hunger solutions for 46 counties near the Camden facility.

Covia's approach to making a positive impact on our communities relies on our ability to understand their needs and then do everything we can to help meet them. Our Team Members - each and every one - play a critical role in helping us meet these important objectives, and we are grateful for their ongoing dedication to ensuring Covia remains a responsible corporate citizen and welcomed neighbor.

To learn more about Covia's Community Impact and Philanthropy, please see the 2021 ESG Report (https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/documents/).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749529/Covia-Cares-Improving-our-Local-Communities

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.