WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
14.04.23
16:30 Uhr
1,460 Euro
-0,006
-0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4541,51017:38
1,4601,48617:39
Dow Jones News
17.04.2023 | 16:37
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Apr-2023 / 15:03 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 April 2023

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 14 April 2023 and 17 April 2023, Michael Adams and Paul Weir respectively exercised options granted to them under the Company's share schemes. Following the option exercises sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name              Paul Weir 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status         CEO 
b)      Initial notification /     Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI               549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial  Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                       JE00B55Q3P39 
                        i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 June 2020 under 
                         the restricted share plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction    ii. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national 
                         insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise 
 
                       Price               Volume 
                        i. Nil     49,275 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                       ii. GBP31,854.36 24,470

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume

Price 49,275

d) Nil

(ii) Aggregated volume

Price 24,470

GBP31,854.36

e) Date of the transaction 17 April 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name              Michael Adams 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status         Technical Director 
b)      Initial notification /     Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI               549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial  Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                       JE00B55Q3P39 
                       iii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 4 April 2022 under 
                         the performance share plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction    iv. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national 
                         insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise 
 
                       Price              Volume 
                       iii. Nil    7,659 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                       iv. GBP4,831.51 3,810

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume

Price 7,659

d) Nil

(ii) Aggregated volume

Price 3,810

GBP4,831.51

e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  237432 
EQS News ID:  1609423 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609423&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2023 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
