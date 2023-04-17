DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 April 2023

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 14 April 2023 and 17 April 2023, Michael Adams and Paul Weir respectively exercised options granted to them under the Company's share schemes. Following the option exercises sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 June 2020 under the restricted share plan b) Nature of the transaction ii. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise Price Volume i. Nil 49,275 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) ii. GBP31,854.36 24,470

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume

Price 49,275

d) Nil

(ii) Aggregated volume

Price 24,470

GBP31,854.36

e) Date of the transaction 17 April 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 iii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 4 April 2022 under the performance share plan b) Nature of the transaction iv. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise Price Volume iii. Nil 7,659 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) iv. GBP4,831.51 3,810

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume

Price 7,659

d) Nil

(ii) Aggregated volume

Price 3,810

GBP4,831.51

e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

