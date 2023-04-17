Anzeige
Montag, 17.04.2023
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
eQ Oyj: Publication of eQ Plc's Q1 2023 interim report and invitation to result presentation

eQ Plc Investor news
17 April 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

eQ Plc will publish its Q1 2023 interim report on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 25 April 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will held at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki and it is also possible to participate via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.

The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference has begun. To join the press conference, please register with kira.johansson@eq.fi.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Mikko Koskimies, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8799

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, media

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


