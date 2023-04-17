Carnival Plc - Carnival Plc Block Listing Application

Carnival plc ("the Company")

--------------------------------

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 100,000 Ordinary shares of $1.66 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

These shares are being allotted to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List upon allotment pursuant to the Company's obligation

under the following scheme:

Scheme Shares Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 100,000

Participants in the scheme will have or will be entitled to these shares following the purchase of employee stock purchase shares.

When issued theses shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares of the company.