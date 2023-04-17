17 April 2023

Capita plc

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Capita plc ('Capita') is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire Miles as Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 12 May 2023. Upon her appointment, Claire will become a member of the Audit and Risk, Nomination and ESG Committees.

Claire was the Chief Executive Officer of Yell Limited, the UK digital marketing services business between October 2019 and December 2022, where she stabilised and transformed the well-known brand by developing a new marketplace for local business services Prior to this, Claire was managing director of Centrica Hive Limited as part of a nine-year career at Centrica plc holding various general management and operational positions, including managing director of HomeCare and managing director of Centrica Customer Operations. Claire previously held executive leadership roles at General Electric Company and Santander Cards UK and was a non-executive director at Northgate plc for four and a half years and member of its Remuneration and Audit Committees before stepping down from the Board following its merger with Redde plc.

From 1 April 2021 to 26 January 2023, Claire was a non-executive director of Biffa plc, the UK's leading sustainable waste management business, where she was Remuneration Committee Chair and a member of its Audit, Nomination and Sustainability Committees. Biffa was acquired by Energy Capital Partners (ECP) and de-listed from the London Stock Exchange on 27 January 2023. Claire was appointed by ECP as a non-executive director of the new holding company of Biffa following its de-listing.

David Lowden, Chairman, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Claire to the Capita Board. With her wealth of digital experience, her strong operational executive background, and her previous non-executive roles, Claire will be a valuable addition to the Board."

There is no further information to be disclosed for the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.13.

