Aéroports de Paris SA - March 2023 traffic figures

April 17th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

March 2023 and first quarter 2023 traffic figures

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.

March 2023 traffic:





-Group traffic1: up +26.2%, to 24.2 million passengers, standing at 95.6% of 2019 traffic;

-Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +24.3%, to 7.4 million passengers, (up +30.9% excluding strikes), standing at 85.4% of 2019 traffic (89.9% excluding strikes).

First quarter 2023 traffic:





-Group traffic1: up +45.1%, to 69.4 million passengers, standing at 95.2% of 2019 traffic;

-Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +44.6%, to 21.0 million passengers, (up +47.8% excluding strikes), standing at 88.7% of 2019 traffic (90.7% excluding strikes);

Paris-Charles de Gaulle traffic: 14.3 million passengers, standing at 86.9% of 2019 traffic;

Paris-Orly traffic: 6.7 million passengers, standing at 92.8% of 2019 traffic.

At Paris Aéroport, first quarter 2023 traffic was impacted by social movements (strikes): the loss of traffic is estimated at approximately 470,000 passengers, of which 390,000 in March.

GROUP TRAFFIC





March 2023 2023 First quarter Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 5,113,075 +30.9% 84.9% 14,310,930 +49.7% 86.9% Paris-Orly 2,304,934 +11.9% 86.4% 6,733,476 +34.9% 92.8% Paris Aéroport 7,418,009 +24.3% 85.4% 21,044,406 +44.6% 88.7% TAV Airports 5,087,534 +29.5% 93.0% 14,180,763 +41.9% 94.7% GMR Airports1 8,983,143 +23.4% 109.2% 25,934,293 +50.6% 103.9% Other Airports2 2,735,292 +35.0% 93.5% 8,201,328 +36.2% 89.7% GROUPE ADP1 24,223,978 +26.2% 95.6% 69,360,790 +45.1% 95.2%

PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "United Kingdom & UE excluding Schengen " traffic, and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

March 2023 2023 First quarter Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Mainland France 12.4% -4.4% 67.9% 12.9% +10.5% 73.7% French Overseas Territories 5.1% +8.6% 89.7% 5.7% +13.8% 97.0% Schengen Area 35.4% +23.7% 91.1% 34.0% +44.6% 93.3% United-Kingdom & EU ex. Schengen3 6.6% +35.7% 87.5% 6.5% +86.4% 92.3% Other Europe 2.0% +28.8% 58.6% 2.1% +20.6% 62.5% Europe 44.0% +25.6% 88.3% 42.6% +48.2% 90.9% Africa 13.5% +26.1% 97.1% 14.0% +57.8% 103.1% North America 11.0% +43.4% 100.7% 10.3% +60.4% 101.5% Latin America 3.3% +8.3% 81.6% 3.5% +17.6% 81.6% Middle East 6.1% +24.5% 93.2% 6.1% +51.3% 97.1% Asia-Pacific 4.6% +223.8% 58.0% 4.7% +261.0% 59.0% Other International 38.5% +38.8% 88.9% 38.7% +63.6% 91.3% PARIS AEROPORT 100.0% +24.3% 85.4% 100.0% +44.6% 88.7%





March 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/19 2023 First quarter Change 23/22 Change 23/19 Connecting rate 22.7% -0.1pt -1.1pt 22.6% -1.6pt -2.1pts Seat load factor 85.0% +7.8pts -2.1pts 83.4% +11.5pts -0.9pt

MAIN AIRPORTS - PASSENGERS TRAFFIC





March 2023 2023 First quarter Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 5,113,075 +30.9% 84.9% 14,310,930 +49.7% 86.9% Paris-Orly 2,304,934 +11.9% 86.4% 6,733,476 +34.9% 92.8% Total Paris Aéroport 7,418,009 +24.3% 85.4% 21,044,406 +44.6% 88.7% Antalya 1,055,583 +26.1% 94.1% 2,799,398 +33.4% 99.8% Almaty 682,357 +26.6% 149.5% 1,910,965 +48.7% 155.1% Ankara 860,949 +25.5% 71.8% 2,482,332 +33.8% 70.4% Izmir 669,983 +10.6% 70.2% 1,942,518 +14.5% 69.6% Bodrum 99,112 +22.7% 96.9% 265,714 +20.4% 92.5% Gazipasa 52,526 +46.3% 146.4% 124,817 +35.9% 123.6% Medina 860,260 +53.5% 111.8% 2,494,835 +104.2% 120.5% Tunisia 67,755 +45.7% 77.1% 181,437 +58.2% 82.6% Georgia 290,676 +39.8% 86.7% 790,071 +37.4% 92.4% North Macedonia 183,593 +37.1% 104.6% 493,720 +41.4% 102.7% Zagreb 264,740 +34.9% 113.6% 694,956 +43.2% 114.8% Total TAV Airports 5,087,534 +29.5% 93.0% 14,180,763 +41.9% 94.7% New Delhi 6,131,248 +20.8% 111.9% 17,739,224 +49.1% 105.5% Hyderabad 1,969,754 +24.5% 107.6% 5,709,050 +52.2% 104.0% Medan 601,834 +53.6% 91.7% 1,821,859 +62.0% 89.5% Goa 280,307 - - 664,160 - - Total GMR Airports4 8,983,143 +23.4% 109.2% 25,934,293 +50.6% 103.9% Santiago de Chile 1,932,511 +34.4% 89.1% 5,949,877 +28.8% 85.1% Amman 738,860 +31.6% 109.2% 2,063,051 +55.1% 107.2% Other airports5 63,921 +134.8% 79.8% 188,400 +159.3% 80.8% GROUPE ADP4 24,223,978 +26.2% 95.6% 69,360,790 +45.1% 95.2%

MAIN AIRPORTS - AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS





March 2023 2023 First quarter Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 34,666 +17.8% 87.4% 98,591 +26.8% 88.0% Paris-Orly 14,178 -4.2% 78.4% 43,167 +15.1% 85.4% Total Paris Aéroport 48,844 +10.4% 84.6% 141,758 +23.0% 87.2% Antalya 7,420 +28.9% 104.7% 19,423 +29.9% 104.9% Almaty 6,022 +20.9% 119.1% 16,747 +37.1% 118.5% Ankara 6,098 +33.0% 76.2% 17,208 +27.4% 72.9% Izmir 4,297 +12.4% 73.0% 12,281 +11.0% 69.9% Bodrum 672 +20.2% 98.2% 1,801 +12.5% 92.1% Gazipasa 393 +48.3% 136.5% 923 +34.7% 116.8% Medina 5,569 +30.7% 107.8% 15,726 +55.5% 108.8% Tunisia 482 +22.3% 68.4% 1,323 +20.7% 70.7% Georgia 2,774 +12.3% 82.0% 7,620 +14.0% 83.0% North Macedonia 1,552 +40.1% 104.8% 4,169 +38.6% 103.1% Zagreb 3,528 +9.2% 105.1% 9,690 +12.1% 105.0% Total TAV Airports 38,807 +23.5% 94.4% 106,911 +27.9% 92.7% New Delhi 36,755 +10.3% 103.7% 106,421 +27.3% 99.6% Hyderabad 14,839 +24.4% 95.4% 41,820 +37.4% 91.4% Medan 4,740 +39.3% 88.7% 14,589 +45.0% 93.2% Goa 2,087 - - 4,841 - - Total GMR Airports6 58,421 +15.8% 100.0% 167,671 +31.2% 96.8% Santiago de Chile 12,124 +19.3% 88.7% 36,671 +14.6% 84.5% Amman 6,179 +21.7% 100.3% 17,602 +28.6% 99.2% Other airports7 867 +146.3% 68.7% 2,579 +155.9% 66.4% GROUPE ADP6 165,242 +16.6% 92.6% 473,192 +26.7% 91.6%

FINANCIAL CALENDAR (subject to change)

2023 first quarter revenue : Wednesday 26 April 2023, after markets closing

: Wednesday 26 April 2023, after markets closing Annual General Meeting of shareholders: Tuesday 16 May 2023

of shareholders: Tuesday 16 May 2023 Next traffic publication : April 2023 traffic figures - Wednesday 17 May 2023, after market closing

publication April 2023 traffic figures - Wednesday 17 May 2023, after market closing Ex-dividend 8 : Monday 5 June 2023

: Monday 5 June 2023 Dividend 8 payment: Wednesday 7 June 2023

payment: Wednesday 7 June 2023 2023 Half-Year results : Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing

: Thursday 27 July 2023, after markets closing 2023 nine months revenue: Wednesday 25 October 2023, after markets closing

1 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

2 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

3 Traffic with Croatia remains included in the EU ex. Schengen until March 2023. It will be accounted within the Schengen Area as of April 2023 onwards.

4 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 here above are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

5 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

6 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 here above are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

7 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

8 Subject to the approval of the General Meeting of the Shareholders of May 16th, 2023, approving 2022 accounts.