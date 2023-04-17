Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 11 to April 14, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
11/04/2023
406,171
58.232017
23,652,156.64
XPAR
11/04/2023
120,000
58.229607
6,987,552.82
CEUX
11/04/2023
15,000
58.230315
873,454.72
TQEX
11/04/2023
10,000
58.220103
582,201.03
AQEU
12/04/2023
400,708
58.724620
23,531,425
XPAR
12/04/2023
120,000
58.718022
7,046,163
CEUX
12/04/2023
15,000
58.717656
880,765
TQEX
12/04/2023
10,000
58.703792
587,038
AQEU
13/04/2023
399,023
58.408584
23,306,368
XPAR
13/04/2023
120,000
58.402598
7,008,312
CEUX
13/04/2023
15,000
58.402907
876,044
TQEX
13/04/2023
10,000
58.410345
584,103
AQEU
14/04/2023
395,695
58.543247
23,165,270
XPAR
14/04/2023
120,000
58.543078
7,025,169
CEUX
14/04/2023
15,000
58.540357
878,105
TQEX
14/04/2023
10,000
58.557076
585,571
AQEU
Total
2,181,597
58.475373
127,569,698.26
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
