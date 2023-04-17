Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 11 to April 14, 2023:

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 11/04/2023 406,171 58.232017 23,652,156.64 XPAR 11/04/2023 120,000 58.229607 6,987,552.82 CEUX 11/04/2023 15,000 58.230315 873,454.72 TQEX 11/04/2023 10,000 58.220103 582,201.03 AQEU 12/04/2023 400,708 58.724620 23,531,425 XPAR 12/04/2023 120,000 58.718022 7,046,163 CEUX 12/04/2023 15,000 58.717656 880,765 TQEX 12/04/2023 10,000 58.703792 587,038 AQEU 13/04/2023 399,023 58.408584 23,306,368 XPAR 13/04/2023 120,000 58.402598 7,008,312 CEUX 13/04/2023 15,000 58.402907 876,044 TQEX 13/04/2023 10,000 58.410345 584,103 AQEU 14/04/2023 395,695 58.543247 23,165,270 XPAR 14/04/2023 120,000 58.543078 7,025,169 CEUX 14/04/2023 15,000 58.540357 878,105 TQEX 14/04/2023 10,000 58.557076 585,571 AQEU Total 2,181,597 58.475373 127,569,698.26

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

