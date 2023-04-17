Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the
Identity code of the
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
11/04/2023
FR0010307819
21 000
79,9175
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
12/04/2023
FR0010307819
33 000
81,1275
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
13/04/2023
FR0010307819
43 617
81,2517
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
14/04/2023
FR0010307819
20 369
81,7502
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
117 986
81,0656
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,270,984
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
