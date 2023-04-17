Contents.com Acquires Its Main French Competitor Scribeur and Lands in France

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Contents.com, the scale-up specialising in AI-based solutions for the multimedia content generation, has accelerated its entry into the French market with the acquisition of Scribeur.com, a tech platform that produces SEO and web marketing text.





Contents Scribeur acquisition



"This takeover is a key element of Contents.com's business strategy to reach more international markets," says Massimiliano Squillace, CEO of Contents.com. "The acquisition of Scribeur.com, together with our recent expansion into the Brazilian market, will put the company in a leading position globally."

The acquisition of Scibeur.com is a significant advance for Contents.com as it represents an expansion of its customer base to include major French and European brands such as La Redoute and Papernest, which already use Scribeur's text-optimisation tools; a strategic move that will enable Contents.com to dominate another European market and consolidate its leading position in the high-quality web content production sector.

With the combined talents of Contents.com and Scibeur.com, the user experience will be enhanced with a more complete, personalised service that draws on the best practices and solutions of the two companies. The acquisition also reinforces Contents.com's commitment to investing in innovation and growth in order to deliver cutting-edge services for its customers.

"Since our creation, Scribeur has supported its clients by focusing on quality texts to improve their quality," says Sébastien Raynoird-Thal. "As one of the leading copywriters in France, the opportunity for Scribeur to join Contents, one of the European leaders in AI-based copywriting, is a great one. This evolution will allow our clients to access a service at the cutting edge of web writing."

Sébastien Raynoird-Thal, former CEO of Scribeur.com, will assume the position of Country Manager for Contents France and there will be no reduction of the Scribeur.com staff, who will be integrated into the Contents.com workforce.

Taylor Wessing LLP is the international law firm handling the transaction, in conjunction with EY Advisory SpA (Lucia Mazzuero e Gianluca Galgano).

Contents.com was launched in early 2021 and has already achieved significant results, with a 75% increase in workforce growth and a 150% increase in turnover. It currently employs about 60 people in Italy, Spain and Brazil, and will be entering a Series B funding round before the end of 2023.

Contact Information:

Carolina Battagliani

Pr Manager

cbattaglini@contents.com

SOURCE: Contents.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749531/Contentscom-Acquires-Its-Main-French-Competitor-Scribeur-and-Lands-in-France