Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) ("Novra") and its subsidiary International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC"), the longtime provider of encryption technology and satellite receivers/IRDs for the U.S. Department of Defense's secure Global Broadcast Service (GBS) announced receipt of a significant order from a US government contractor to upgrade the GBS Cyphercast encryption headend. In tandem with with this project, the company is launching next-generation products tailored for use in the GBS and other government applications.

The new MAP Pro Data is a direct replacement for the workhorse SFX3104 which has been deployed in many GBS implementations including the Tactical Ground Receive Suite (TGRS). The SFX3104 was introduced for the AN/TRS-8 more than 15 years ago. Its long manufacturing life and high reliability has served Global Broadcasting Service (GBS) users well on land, at sea, and in the air around the world.

The replacement receiver-based on IDC's versatile MAP (Modular Architecture Platform) design-features the same light weight and low power consumption characteristics as its predecessor as well as dual satellite inputs, dual demodulator, and dual smart cards for unsurpassed Cyphercast decryption and IP networking.

The new MAP receiver adds important new capabilities including DVB-S2X compatibility and much higher symbol rate operation. Transmission rates can exceed 200 MB/s when using 8PSK with 5/6 FEC at 64 MBaud. Dual carrier operation can exceed 400 MB/s. Over ten times faster than the previous generation receivers.

The company's commitment to lifecycle management includes orders to provide ongoing technical support for Cyphercast as well as the large number of deployed IP Encapsulators. The IPE 4000 series is the world's leading IP Encapsulator model and currently in service in several US government implementations.

In the coming weeks Novra will also release its a next-generation S401 satellite receiver, updating the previous models widely deployed in government data and weather applications. The S401 provides advanced features in a compact form factor.

NovraGroup President and CEO Harris Liontas commented, "We are pleased and proud to continue supporting these important government programs. This is an area where satellite technology shines. Even as the world of content distribution expands to hybrid and terrestrial IP networks, we are committed to supporting the reliable secure ongoing operation of these critical networks."

International Datacasting is exhibiting at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas until April 19, booth W3515.

About Novra and International Datacasting: Part of the Novra Group (TSXV: NVI) (Novra) International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) is a longtime global provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Communications. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications. For more information visit: datacast.com.

