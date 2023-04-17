Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has agreed a new secured loan, signed on 17 April 2023, for an amount of 276 million euros, maturing in 2030 and at a spread vs. 3 month EURIBOR of 175 basis points. This new credit line took the form of a mortgage loan contracted by four subsidiaries of Carmila France (Carmila Nice, SAS Carmila Evreux, Carmila Saran and Carmila Coquelles) and is secured by their assets. The LTV ratio of this financing, with respect to the appraisal values of the four assets as of 31 December 2022, was 49.4%.

INVESTOR AGENDA

20 April 2023 (after market close): First-quarter 2023 financial information

11 May 2023: Annual General Meeting

25 July 2023 (after market close): First-half 2023 results

26 July 2023: First-half 2023 results presentation

19 October 2023 (after market close): Third-quarter 2023 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2022, its portfolio was valued at €6.2 billion, comprising 208 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

