Identifinders International LLC: East Haven Jane DOE Identified after Nearly 50 Years Using Forensic Genetic Genealogy Sister Had Made Extensive Outreach through Social Media

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Identifinders International is pleased to have assisted the East Haven Police Department (EHPD) in the identification of the East Haven Jane Doe as Patricia M. Newsom who went missing from Upstate New York in about 1974. Over the years, EHPD made extensive efforts to identify East Haven Jane, even as the Newsom family reached out through social media to locate her whereabouts.

Patricia Newsom was born June 20, 1957 in Idaho Falls to a military family. The family moved to Philadelphia in the late 1960s. After her mother died in 1968, her father remarried. Although her family had no further contact with her after she ran away from boarding school in NY or ME about 1974, she was never reported missing. In recent years, Newsom's younger sister Maryann Collette has been an advocate for her Patricia, appearing in podcasts and hosting a Facebook Group "FindPatriciaNewsom", all while being unaware of EHPD's efforts to identify her remains.



According to Captain Joseph M. Murgo of the East Haven Police Department, "Our journey began with many setbacks and challenges, but we always had the goal of bringing closure to Patricia's family as our top priority. We never lost hope and we were determined to make an identification. Once we were referred to Identifinders International by the New Haven County Prosecutor's Cold Case Unit, I was confident that we would finally be able to give our "Jane Doe" a name. Today I am humbled and honored to be able to say that what we all worked so hard on has become a reality.".

"We are grateful to the EHPD for their long-term collaboration and the trust they placed in us for Patricia's identification. The case required 2 ½ years to solve, due to the poor condition of the DNA. This case is an excellent example of the benefit of using FGG on cold cases. Special thanks go to Linda Doyle, Senior Forensic Genetic Genealogist, for her work on the case", said Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, President of Identifinders.

Identifinders International is a fee-based forensic service that works with law enforcement agencies and medical examiners to apply forensic genetic genealogy to solving violent crime cold cases and to identify unidentified human remains. For more information, please visit www.identifinders.com. For Media Relations contact media@identifin.com

SOURCE: Identifinders International LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749432/East-Haven-Jane-DOE-Identified-after-Nearly-50-Years-Using-Forensic-Genetic-Genealogy-Sister-Had-Made-Extensive-Outreach-through-Social-Media