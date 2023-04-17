Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Meilenstein! Diese Woche komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2023 | 19:50
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Submittable: Podcast: A Blueprint for High-Engagement CSR Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Submittable

Get an inside look at a growing social impact program. Patricia walks through the innovations she's pioneered and lessons she's learned leading Splunk's volunteering, giving and matching, and community investment programs.

About Patricia

Patricia Toothman is a social impact manager at Splunk, where she manages the global employee engagement programs, community partnerships, and strategic giving. She has over ten years of experience in the CSR space, working with global brands across multiple industries.

More episodes packed with practical insight

To hear more from industry leaders - including Jen Carter of Google, Carmen Perez of Better Next, Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas of CECP, and Angela Parker of Realized Worth - on how to create blueprints for navigating a CSR career, building a social impact program, and adapting to changing times, visit Submittable's Impact Studio. You'll hear six episodes revealing a number of practical insights you can use in your mission.

Submittable, Monday, April 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Submittable on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Submittable
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/submittable
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Submittable

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749589/Podcast-A-Blueprint-for-High-Engagement-CSR-Programs

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.