Four International Visionaries Named to Board of Advisors

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Arts Help, the world's preeminent digital art publisher with a community of 20 million members dedicated to advancing the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals through cutting-edge technology and innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of four visionary leaders to its esteemed Board of Advisors. These new members will continue to support Arts Help's mission to make the world a better place through art and foster a sustainable future.





The additions reflect Arts Help's international collaboration commitment in mobilizing and supporting creators in generating social improvements through visual and performance art:

Amy Mowafi, Co-Founder & CEO. One of the Middle East's leading media companies and digital creative agencies.

Del Titus Bawuah, Founder of Web 3 Accra (W3A), the annual gathering of crypto innovators, blockchain thought leaders, and metaverse experts in the Ghanaian capital.

Jake Murphy, Founder & ECD of Clokkemaker, a Creative Agency and Venture Studio focused on building equity.

Jana Macalik, Associate Professor and acting dean of the faculty of art at OCAD, Canada's most comprehensive art, design and media university.

"We welcome our new board members and look forward to their contributions to Arts Help's continuing mission to further art's role in creating a greener, more diverse world," said Board Chair, Evania Henkewich. "Their connections, influence, and innovative ideas will be instrumental in developing programs, forging partnerships, and supporting the creative community to drive social change."

The four new members will serve alongside Henkewich, a brand marketing communications executive at Apple Canada, and six other board members whose terms continue:

Amanda Dorenberg - president of the Canadian Out Of Home Marketing & Measurement Bureau

Chris Larson, executive board chairman for Ripple (USA)

Eric Jacks, chief strategy officer at Collab (USA)

Hope Azeda founder and director of the Mashirika Performing Arts & Media Company (Rwanda)

Paddy Harrington, founder of Frontier (Canada)

Rachel Jackson, artist relations, Google/YouTube Music (USA)

"The appointment of the 2023 advisory board has placed Arts Help in a favourable position," remarked Adiam Gafoo, the organization's Chief Operating Officer. "Our strategic objectives are well within reach, as we continue to expand our outreach to Africa, the Middle East, and other burgeoning markets. Furthermore, we are actively exploring the nexus between art, technology, and social and environmental justice."

The new appointees replace three board members whose terms have expired:

Sarah Bay-Cheng, Dean for the York University School of the Arts, Media, Performance and Design (Canada)

Akua Agymfra, founder of the Balley Consultancy (UK)

Chris Bratty, president of the Remington Group (Canada)

Gafoo and Henkewich would like to express their gratitude to the departing members for their exceptional leadership and dedication in formulating and executing Arts Help's agenda, thereby elevating the organization's global profile. Their remarkable efforts have been instrumental in bringing attention to and encouraging participation in using art as a medium of positivity.

ABOUT ARTS HELP

Arts Help is an award-winning organization that champions social change through art-centric solutions. As a global creative network that curates collaborations with artists, institutions, and grassroots organizations, Arts Help delivers impactful programming, publishing, and engaging content. With over 20 million active members, the creative hub aims to provide inclusive opportunities for artists of all disciplines worldwide to showcase their talent and create impact.

