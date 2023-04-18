

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG reported revenues and earnings in the first quarter of 2023 that were well above market expectations. The company maintained its full-year forecast.



Preliminary revenues for the first quarter were 1.54 billion euros.



Adjusted earnings reached 212 million euros, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 13.7%. Before consolidation effects, MTU generated adjusted earnings of 141 million euros in the OEM segment and 70 million euros in the commercial MRO segment.



Market expectations for the quarter were 1.41 billion euros in revenue and 172 million euros in adjusted earnings.



