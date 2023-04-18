

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trio Petroleum Corp, an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on strategic, high growth energy projects in California, said that it priced its initial public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock at $3.00 per share.



It expects gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses to be $6 million.



In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of Common Stock to cover over-allotments.



The common stock is expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange American under the symbol 'TPET' on April 18, 2023, and the offering is expected to close on April 20, 2023.



