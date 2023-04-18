

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to near 1-1/2-month highs of 90.43 against the yen and 1.0863 against U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 90.06 and 1.0836, respectively.



The aussie advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 1.6260 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6306.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie climbed to 4-day highs of 0.6725 and 0.8999 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6700 and 0.8972, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 94.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the kiwi, 1.58 against the euro, 0.70 against the greenback and 0.92 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX