

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to more than a 1-month low of 134.70 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-month high of 100.59 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 134.42 and 100.36, respectively.



Against the pound and the NZ dollar, the yen dropped to a 5-day low of 166.73 and a 4-day low of 83.33 from yesterday's closing quotes of 166.34 and 83.13, respectively.



The yen edged down to 149.94 against the Swiss franc and 147.21 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 149.51 and 146.85, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 140.00 against the greenback, 103.00 against the loonie, 168.00 against the pound, 87.00 against the kiwi, 151.00 against the franc and 149.00 against the euro.



