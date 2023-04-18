

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for February. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.7 percent in three months to February.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes foreign trade data for February. The trade deficit is seen narrowing to EUR 3.23 billion from EUR 4.2 billion in January.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 15.3 in April from 13.0 in March.



In the meantime, Eurozone foreign trade data is due for February. The trade deficit totaled EUR 30.6 billion in January.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX