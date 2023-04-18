TGS ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

OSLO, NORWAY (18 April 2023) - The annual general meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") will be held on 10 May 2023 at the Company's offices in Askekroken 11, Oslo, Norway at 17:00 (Oslo time). Registration of attendees will begin at 16:30 CET.

The notice for the annual general meeting is attached hereto (English and Norwegian), together with relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders on 18 April 2023.

To register your attendance, grant proxy or cast votes electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please copy and paste this link into your browser: https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=3a5d2040eaba35bbf8ca38e0dedf344d8b8a2186&validTo=1686322800000&oppdragsId=20230329VPO5UCU0 ). The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Shareholders that have received the notice electronically will find information by logging in through VPS Investor services, available at euronextvps.no or through their own account keeper (bank/broker).

For more information, visit TGS.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

investor@tgs.com

Attachments