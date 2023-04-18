

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemical firm Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter sales dropped 3 percent to 2.33 billion Swiss francs from last year's 2.40 billion francs. The result reflected a negative currency effect of 4.2 percent.



Sales in local currencies and organic growth both increased by 1.2 percent.



Global Business sales grew 15.2 percent in the quarter, compared to last year's growth of 10.4 percent.



Sika said it achieved a substantial increase in the material margin in the first quarter, marking an important step on the road to material margin recovery.



The company noted that Americas sales grew 4.8 percent, while Asia/Pacific sales fell 4.2 percent.



The EMEA region, i.e., Europe, Middle East, Africa, sales fell 10.3 percent on a reported basis and 4.7 percent in local currencies. Business was muted in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in particular, as well as in Eastern Europe.



Sales in the countries in Africa and the Middle East continued to record double-digit growth.



Products for construction industry sales dropped 4 percent, while Products for industrial manufacturing sales grew 1.2 percent.



Thomas Hasler, CEO, said, 'As anticipated, the first quarter was challenging, but - given the recovery expected in the markets - we are sticking with our growth ambitions for full-year 2023.... We are thus strengthening the platform underpinning our Strategy 2028 for profitable, long-term growth..'



For the 2023 fiscal year, Sika continues to expect sales to rise by 6 percent to 8 percent in local currencies and anticipates an over-proportional increase in EBIT, excluding the impact of the MBCC acquisition.



