Dienstag, 18.04.2023
Der wohl größte Deal in der Unternehmensgeschichte…
WKN: A1DAHH | ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0 | Ticker-Symbol: BNR
Xetra
17.04.23
17:35 Uhr
70,48 Euro
+0,52
+0,74 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BRENNTAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRENNTAG SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,8070,8609:07
70,8270,8609:07
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2023 | 08:02
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH: PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Supervisory Board of Directors and Management of Brenntag SE Dated 18th April 2023

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder holding more than 2% Brenntag SE (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0, WKN A1DAHH), has sent a public letter to the Supervisory Board of Directors and management of the Company.

You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/20230418.pdf

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Charles Barker Corporate Communications: primestone-cb@charlesbarker.de, +49 69 794090-25

SOURCE: Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749754/PrimeStone-Capital-Letter-to-the-Supervisory-Board-of-Directors-and-Management-of-Brenntag-SE-Dated-18th-April-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
