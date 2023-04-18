Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Notice of Intention to Delist from London Stock Exchange





18 April 2023

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DELIST FROM LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The directors of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby give notice of their intention to request the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") to cancel the listing of the Company's H shares (ISIN: CNE1000004S4) (the "H Shares") on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA, and to request London Stock Exchange plc ("LSE") to cancel the admission to trading of the H Shares on the main market for listed securities of the LSE (together, the "Delisting").

The directors of the Company have decided to request the Delisting as the volume of trading of the H Shares on the LSE does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading on the LSE.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8R, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Delisting. Accordingly, it is intended that the Delisting will become effective from 8.00 a.m. (BST) on 19 May 2023, such that the last date of trading of the H Shares on the LSE would be 18 May 2023.

Following the Delisting, the Company will continue to have a primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 576.HK).

For further information please contact:

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

Tony Zheng

Company Secretary

Tel: +86 571-87987700

