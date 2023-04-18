Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Der wohl größte Deal in der Unternehmensgeschichte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
17.04.23
09:14 Uhr
1,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7701,83009:16
Dow Jones News
18.04.2023 | 08:31
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Global Ports Holding PLC: Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting 18-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today releases current monthly cruise call reservations and the implied cruise passenger volumes for fiscal year 2024.

Current cruise call reservations at GPH's consolidated cruise ports for fiscal year 2024 are 4,632, implying passenger volumes in excess of 11.8 million. Passenger volumes at all ports, including equity accounted ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice are expected to be close to 15m. These figures are available on the Group's investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/investors/traffic-statistics/

In addition, GPH has uploaded the historic financials for new segmental reporting for the last four fiscal years (2018-2022). These figures are available on the Group's investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/investors/results-reports/ 

CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 237441 
EQS News ID:  1609701 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.