DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Global Ports Holding PLC: Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting 18-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today releases current monthly cruise call reservations and the implied cruise passenger volumes for fiscal year 2024.

Current cruise call reservations at GPH's consolidated cruise ports for fiscal year 2024 are 4,632, implying passenger volumes in excess of 11.8 million. Passenger volumes at all ports, including equity accounted ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice are expected to be close to 15m. These figures are available on the Group's investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/investors/traffic-statistics/

In addition, GPH has uploaded the historic financials for new segmental reporting for the last four fiscal years (2018-2022). These figures are available on the Group's investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/investors/results-reports/

CONTACT For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: Investor Relations Martin Brown Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GPH LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 Sequence No.: 237441 EQS News ID: 1609701 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)