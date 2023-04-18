Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Der wohl größte Deal in der Unternehmensgeschichte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
18.04.23
08:06 Uhr
1,016 Euro
+0,017
+1,70 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0121,01609:16
Dow Jones News
18.04.2023 | 08:31
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000     30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0260     GBP0.9060 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0160     GBP0.8970 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0194     GBP0.9028

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,023,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,653      1.0180        XDUB     08:29:45      00027606887TRDU1 
1,693      1.0180        XDUB     08:38:00      00027606980TRDU1 
1,670      1.0180        XDUB     08:52:27      00027607081TRDU1 
1,671      1.0180        XDUB     09:07:44      00027607148TRDU1 
1,615      1.0180        XDUB     09:23:50      00027607246TRDU1 
1,172      1.0160        XDUB     09:30:20      00027607316TRDU1 
502       1.0160        XDUB     09:30:20      00027607318TRDU1 
1,493      1.0160        XDUB     09:30:20      00027607317TRDU1 
5,241      1.0180        XDUB     10:55:03      00027607543TRDU1 
1,496      1.0180        XDUB     11:14:30      00027607605TRDU1 
1,488      1.0180        XDUB     11:32:13      00027607638TRDU1 
1,727      1.0180        XDUB     11:50:45      00027607712TRDU1 
1,711      1.0180        XDUB     12:13:30      00027607790TRDU1 
1,661      1.0180        XDUB     12:36:06      00027607894TRDU1 
1,442      1.0180        XDUB     12:57:32      00027607973TRDU1 
1,591      1.0180        XDUB     13:14:47      00027608092TRDU1 
1,689      1.0180        XDUB     13:32:06      00027608187TRDU1 
1,517      1.0180        XDUB     13:48:06      00027608248TRDU1 
1,676      1.0180        XDUB     14:02:05      00027608337TRDU1 
1,582      1.0180        XDUB     14:17:18      00027608480TRDU1 
1,201      1.0180        XDUB     14:30:03      00027608570TRDU1 
306       1.0180        XDUB     14:30:03      00027608569TRDU1 
1,611      1.0180        XDUB     14:36:26      00027608618TRDU1 
1,747      1.0180        XDUB     14:43:40      00027608656TRDU1 
1,439      1.0180        XDUB     14:52:00      00027608702TRDU1 
1,732      1.0180        XDUB     14:59:14      00027608738TRDU1 
1,525      1.0180        XDUB     15:08:19      00027608815TRDU1 
1,630      1.0180        XDUB     15:16:31      00027608866TRDU1 
722       1.0180        XDUB     15:25:39      00027608909TRDU1 
1,712      1.0200        XDUB     15:30:12      00027608921TRDU1 
707       1.0200        XDUB     15:40:07      00027608953TRDU1 
1,662      1.0220        XDUB     15:44:24      00027608981TRDU1 
1,693      1.0260        XDUB     15:52:02      00027609059TRDU1 
2,756      1.0260        XDUB     15:54:45      00027609116TRDU1 
1,613      1.0260        XDUB     16:16:22      00027609309TRDU1 
1,045      1.0260        XDUB     16:20:51      00027609328TRDU1 
441       1.0260        XDUB     16:20:51      00027609327TRDU1 
996       1.0260        XDUB     16:24:35      00027609394TRDU1 
1,172      1.0260        XDUB     16:24:35      00027609393TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,810      0.9020        XLON     08:54:45      00027607086TRDU1 
2,015      0.9020        XLON     09:30:20      00027607319TRDU1 
1,736      0.9020        XLON     10:13:57      00027607469TRDU1 
2,056      0.9030        XLON     10:55:11      00027607546TRDU1 
1,870      0.9030        XLON     11:47:27      00027607704TRDU1 
1,274      0.9010        XLON     12:56:58      00027607969TRDU1 
106       0.9010        XLON     12:56:58      00027607968TRDU1 
189       0.9010        XLON     12:56:58      00027607967TRDU1 
481       0.9010        XLON     12:56:58      00027607966TRDU1 
2,051      0.9010        XLON     13:30:50      00027608179TRDU1 
4        0.8970        XLON     13:47:45      00027608246TRDU1 
135       0.8970        XLON     13:47:45      00027608245TRDU1 
486       0.9020        XLON     14:58:02      00027608730TRDU1 
3,404      0.9020        XLON     14:58:02      00027608729TRDU1 
2,086      0.9020        XLON     14:59:32      00027608741TRDU1 
1,160      0.9020        XLON     15:22:22      00027608885TRDU1 
728       0.9020        XLON     15:22:22      00027608884TRDU1 
1,958      0.9020        XLON     15:42:51      00027608965TRDU1 
2,095      0.9060        XLON     16:03:42      00027609226TRDU1 
15        0.9060        XLON     16:21:02      00027609331TRDU1 
2,603      0.9060        XLON     16:24:06      00027609385TRDU1 
1,738      0.9060        XLON     16:24:06      00027609384TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  237438 
EQS News ID:  1609619 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609619&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.