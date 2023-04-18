DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 60,000 30,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0260 GBP0.9060 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0160 GBP0.8970 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0194 GBP0.9028

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,023,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,653 1.0180 XDUB 08:29:45 00027606887TRDU1 1,693 1.0180 XDUB 08:38:00 00027606980TRDU1 1,670 1.0180 XDUB 08:52:27 00027607081TRDU1 1,671 1.0180 XDUB 09:07:44 00027607148TRDU1 1,615 1.0180 XDUB 09:23:50 00027607246TRDU1 1,172 1.0160 XDUB 09:30:20 00027607316TRDU1 502 1.0160 XDUB 09:30:20 00027607318TRDU1 1,493 1.0160 XDUB 09:30:20 00027607317TRDU1 5,241 1.0180 XDUB 10:55:03 00027607543TRDU1 1,496 1.0180 XDUB 11:14:30 00027607605TRDU1 1,488 1.0180 XDUB 11:32:13 00027607638TRDU1 1,727 1.0180 XDUB 11:50:45 00027607712TRDU1 1,711 1.0180 XDUB 12:13:30 00027607790TRDU1 1,661 1.0180 XDUB 12:36:06 00027607894TRDU1 1,442 1.0180 XDUB 12:57:32 00027607973TRDU1 1,591 1.0180 XDUB 13:14:47 00027608092TRDU1 1,689 1.0180 XDUB 13:32:06 00027608187TRDU1 1,517 1.0180 XDUB 13:48:06 00027608248TRDU1 1,676 1.0180 XDUB 14:02:05 00027608337TRDU1 1,582 1.0180 XDUB 14:17:18 00027608480TRDU1 1,201 1.0180 XDUB 14:30:03 00027608570TRDU1 306 1.0180 XDUB 14:30:03 00027608569TRDU1 1,611 1.0180 XDUB 14:36:26 00027608618TRDU1 1,747 1.0180 XDUB 14:43:40 00027608656TRDU1 1,439 1.0180 XDUB 14:52:00 00027608702TRDU1 1,732 1.0180 XDUB 14:59:14 00027608738TRDU1 1,525 1.0180 XDUB 15:08:19 00027608815TRDU1 1,630 1.0180 XDUB 15:16:31 00027608866TRDU1 722 1.0180 XDUB 15:25:39 00027608909TRDU1 1,712 1.0200 XDUB 15:30:12 00027608921TRDU1 707 1.0200 XDUB 15:40:07 00027608953TRDU1 1,662 1.0220 XDUB 15:44:24 00027608981TRDU1 1,693 1.0260 XDUB 15:52:02 00027609059TRDU1 2,756 1.0260 XDUB 15:54:45 00027609116TRDU1 1,613 1.0260 XDUB 16:16:22 00027609309TRDU1 1,045 1.0260 XDUB 16:20:51 00027609328TRDU1 441 1.0260 XDUB 16:20:51 00027609327TRDU1 996 1.0260 XDUB 16:24:35 00027609394TRDU1 1,172 1.0260 XDUB 16:24:35 00027609393TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,810 0.9020 XLON 08:54:45 00027607086TRDU1 2,015 0.9020 XLON 09:30:20 00027607319TRDU1 1,736 0.9020 XLON 10:13:57 00027607469TRDU1 2,056 0.9030 XLON 10:55:11 00027607546TRDU1 1,870 0.9030 XLON 11:47:27 00027607704TRDU1 1,274 0.9010 XLON 12:56:58 00027607969TRDU1 106 0.9010 XLON 12:56:58 00027607968TRDU1 189 0.9010 XLON 12:56:58 00027607967TRDU1 481 0.9010 XLON 12:56:58 00027607966TRDU1 2,051 0.9010 XLON 13:30:50 00027608179TRDU1 4 0.8970 XLON 13:47:45 00027608246TRDU1 135 0.8970 XLON 13:47:45 00027608245TRDU1 486 0.9020 XLON 14:58:02 00027608730TRDU1 3,404 0.9020 XLON 14:58:02 00027608729TRDU1 2,086 0.9020 XLON 14:59:32 00027608741TRDU1 1,160 0.9020 XLON 15:22:22 00027608885TRDU1 728 0.9020 XLON 15:22:22 00027608884TRDU1 1,958 0.9020 XLON 15:42:51 00027608965TRDU1 2,095 0.9060 XLON 16:03:42 00027609226TRDU1 15 0.9060 XLON 16:21:02 00027609331TRDU1 2,603 0.9060 XLON 16:24:06 00027609385TRDU1 1,738 0.9060 XLON 16:24:06 00027609384TRDU1

