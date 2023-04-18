

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SFC Energy AG, a German supplier of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, and Johnson Matthey Plc or JM (JMAT.L), said on Tuesday that they have extended their hydrogen partnership by which SFC will acquire JM's assets and technology.



SFC will utilize the acquired assets and technology for the production of Membrane Electrode Assemblies or MEAs for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells or DMFCs at SFC's new development and production site near Swindon in the UK.



Thus, the acquirer expands its core competencies by adding DMFC membrane technology to produce the essential fuel cell components itself in the future. SFC expects to start series production in the fourth quarter.



The new partnership will allow JM to develop and supply proton exchange membrane components for the H2-PEM stack developed by SFC Energy, the core of the SFC hydrogen fuel cell.



With over 60,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC is expanding its range of higher-power hydrogen fuel cells for stationary markets.



In addition, JM will supply catalysts for DMFC fuel cells to SFC for at least five years.



The both firms have also inked a memorandum of understanding for a joint work in the field of hydrogen fuel cells for stationary applications.



