London, UK, 18 April 2023

Creotech Instruments is Poland's leading space tech company, founded in 2012 by alumni of CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. In July 2022, the company's shares transferred to the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange's following a PLN40m (gross) capital raise. With significant flight heritage, it is developing proprietary microsatellite subsystems and platforms for commercial sales from 2023. Creotech is one of only a few companies worldwide that is developing controls for quantum computers and quantum telecommunications. It is also active in earth observation, processing satellite and unmanned aerial vehicle data. A key catalyst should be the planned launch of its low Earth orbit-microsatellite platform, HyperSat, late in 2023 or early 2024.

While space companies faced challenges through 2022, Creotech's share price has reflected the sector-wide recovery so far in 2023. Last year's share issue funds two-thirds of the capital plan to 2025, as Creotech moves closer to self-funding. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

