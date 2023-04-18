First North Denmark: Erria A/S - increase

New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 19 April 2023. The new shares are issued due to conversion of debt. Name: Erria -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060101483 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ERRIA -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 10,863,544 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 486,610 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 11,350,154 shares -------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 2.40 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 49569 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S