Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Potenzielle Kursbombe schon heute Abend? Hier noch heute handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2023 | 08:58
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Erria A/S - increase

New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 19 April 2023. The new shares are issued due to
conversion of debt. 



Name:              Erria      
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060101483   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ERRIA      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 10,863,544 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             486,610 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  11,350,154 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:        DKK 2.40     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1      
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     49569      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.