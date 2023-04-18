

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 166.73 against the yen, from an early low of 166.16.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 4-day highs of 0.8817 and 1.1142 from early lows of 0.8833 and 1.1094, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.2405 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2366.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 168.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the euro, 1.14 against the Swiss franc and 1.25 against the greenback.



