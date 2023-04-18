

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SA (LGDDF.PK) Tuesday reported revenue of 1.675 billion euros for the first quarter, up 28.4% from 1.304 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by strong revenue growth in Lagardere Travel Retail.



On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 24.4%.



The company said Lagardere Travel Retail revenue increased 50.8% year-on-year to 1.046 billion euros.



'Our two core businesses delivered solid performances, with Lagardère Travel Retail registering strong growth and Lagardère Publishing continuing to advance. In addition, the Group's Other Activities also remained on the growth path. Our strategy has been validated by the Group's dynamic since the beginning of the year, with Lagardère group increasingly taking advantage of the strengths of its model,' said Arnaud Lagardere, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lagardere.



