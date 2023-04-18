DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.4845
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5970276
CODE: MFEX LN
ISIN: LU1646360971
