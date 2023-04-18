DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.4296

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44544936

CODE: AEME LN

ISIN: LU1437017350

