DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EDIV LN) Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Apr-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.5341
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13372702
CODE: EDIV LN
ISIN: LU0959210781
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LN Sequence No.: 237476 EQS News ID: 1609823 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609823&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 18, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)