Dow Jones News
18.04.2023 | 09:52
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Apr-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 125.6891

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1589220

CODE: SGQP LN

ISIN: LU0832436512

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0832436512 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SGQP LN 
Sequence No.:  237469 
EQS News ID:  1609809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
