DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLUS LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Apr-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.5649
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 901443
CODE: CLUS LN
ISIN: LU2055175025
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2055175025 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLUS LN Sequence No.: 237636 EQS News ID: 1610151 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610151&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 18, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)