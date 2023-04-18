David Theys Joins as a Managing Director in New Antwerp Office

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that David Theys has joined the firm's Corporate Finance business as a Managing Director to advise clients in the Benelux region. Mr. Theys will have a specific focus on Belgium and will be based in the firm's newly opened Antwerp office.

Mr. Theys joins with more than 25 years of investment banking experience. Most recently, he spent five years leading the Belgian operations of Nielen Schuman, the Benelux corporate finance boutique, before which he was a Partner at Clairfield Benelux. Mr. Theys previously spent 17 years working for investment banks such as Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, where he began his career in the Belgian coverage team.

"We are delighted to welcome David to Houlihan Lokey as we continue to expand our business in Europe. His appointment and the opening of an office in Antwerp not only underscores our commitment to clients in the region but also adds a further depth of experience to the team as they partner with our global sector and product experts for the benefit of our Benelux clients," said Matteo Manfredi, Co-Head of Corporate Finance Europe at Houlihan Lokey.

"We are proud to have established one of the largest and most successful Corporate Finance practices in the Benelux region, and with David's knowledge, we will be even better positioned to support our clients in the Belgian market. He has advised both financial sponsor and corporate clients on a wide range of transformational transactions during his career and shares our focus on superior outcomes for clients. I am confident that his arrival will be of tremendous benefit to our clients and colleagues alike," commented Managing Director Rob Oudman, who leads Houlihan Lokey's Benelux team.

"Houlihan Lokey is a proven leader in mid-cap M&A, driven by incredibly deep sector knowledge, outstanding capital markets expertise, and unrivalled private equity relationships. These attributes, together with a strong corporate culture and unwavering client focus, made this an exciting opportunity for me. I look forward to working with all colleagues across the firm to help our clients continue to grow and thrive," commented Mr. Theys.

Houlihan Lokey has been present in the Benelux region since opening the Amsterdam office in 2015. The firm has advised on more than 50 transactions in the region over the past six years. Most recently, the team advised Enhesa on the sale of a minority investment from Bregal Sagemount; the sale of NetRom Software to Investcorp; and the sale of VTI to Pinova Capital.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

