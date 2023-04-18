DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Apr-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 375.0742
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 192156
CODE: CH5 LN
ISIN: FR0010688192
