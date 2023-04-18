Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Potenzielle Kursbombe schon heute Abend? Hier noch heute handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL48 | ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 | Ticker-Symbol: S8T
Frankfurt
18.04.23
08:01 Uhr
4,745 Euro
+0,010
+0,21 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7254,86512:06
Dow Jones News
18.04.2023 | 11:16
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree (STEM) SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 18-Apr-2023 / 09:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                            Andrew Beach 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Director and Chief Financial Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            SThree plc 
b) LEI                             2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                Ordinary shares of 1p 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
Identification code 
                                GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                  Purchase of partnership shares and award of matching 
                                shares under the SThree plc Share Incentive Plan 
 
                                Price(s)     Volume(s) 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                GBP4.145      36 Partnership Shares 
 
                                Nil       12 Matching Shares 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                      48 
- Price                            GBP149.22 
e) Date of the transaction                   12/04/2023 
f) Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  237729 
EQS News ID:  1610423 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610423&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2023 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.