Vienna (ots) -As a main winner of the European Publishing Awards 2023, the magazine "Annabelle" will be honoured as "Magazine of the Year". The publication by Medienart AG, Zurich, provides strong content and outstanding pictures beyond classical magazines for women, says the jury of international experts. "European Newcomer of the Year" is "BL8D", a magazine published from Tallin. The publication leaves conventions of lifestyle or fashion magazines behind in order to stand up against war by using artistic methodes. "Språktidningen" (Vetenskapsmedia, Stockholm) receives a "Special Award": The magazine's topic is language, and it makes use of a unique diversified, colourful and lively craftwork.The project "Women on the Run" was elected as "European Digital Publishing Platform of the Year" by the jury. The independent blog published by freelance journalist Sandy Bossier-Steuerwald (Berlin) creates a collage of women from Ukraine, with an intimate perspective on a war that is often conveyed in the media from a male-dominated point of view.In their fifth season, the European Publishing Awards saw some 370 entries from 13 European countries - a third more than in the year before and more than ever. At the European Publishing Congress on June 14/15 in Vienna, numerous winners within 25 categories (magazine and digital publishing) will be introduced.The European Publishing Awards, anually conducted by Salzburg-based Medienfachverlag Oberauer, honour the best digital media, magazines and newspapers of Europe's various media industries. The international jury consists of publishing experts from markets across Europe. More details, all winners and the program of the European Publishing Congress can be found at https://www.publishing-congress.com/?lang=en.Pressekontakt:Maria AlgaerMedienfachverlag Oberauer, Franklinstraße 27, 10587 Berlin, Germanyphone: +49-30-364286-513, mail: publishing-awards@oberauer.comOriginal-Content von: Medienfachverlag Oberauer GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/66148/5488329