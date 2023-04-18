TCL Electronics: TCL Wins 2023 Red Dot Award for TCL S6 Series Home Theatre Soundbar

Hearing is believing with immersive surround sound from the ultimate partner of TCL Mini LED QLED TVs

HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global top two TV brand and top 1 98-inch TV brand, is proud to announce its new TCL S6 Series Home Theatre Soundbar has won the prestigious Red Dot Award for product design in 2023, reinforcing TCL's expertise in developing outstanding home entertainment solutions for consumers across the globe.

Established for over 60 years, The Red Dot award is a highly recognized international endorsement, and the benchmark for outstanding design. Receiving a distinction for its design quality and degree of innovation, the TCL S6 Series Home Theatre range is comprised of three models, created to fit any living space.

Impressive Audio Features Meet Smart Connectivity

All models in the TCL S6 Home Theatre range come equipped with Dolby Audio - certified enhanced sound reproduction that provides a multi-channel audio experience. Delivering crystal clarity, easy-to-hear dialogue, crisp details, and realistic surround sound, these soundbars are the perfect partner to any TV set, ensuring consumers get the most from their entertainment set-up.

The TCL S6 Home Theatre series also comes industry-leading audio codec designed to provide a sense of multi-dimensional space - sound appears to emerge from above, beside and behind the listener, providing an immersive experience in any room. Better still, all models come with seamless connection capabilities for your added convenience.

Stay-tuned to learn more about the features and availabilities of TCL S6 Series Soundbars.

*Product series and functionalities may differ between countries/regions.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

