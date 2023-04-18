Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023
PR Newswire
London, April 18
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
18 April 2023
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023and Quarterly Shareholder Update
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
The Company's quarterly shareholder update for the period 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023 will also shortly be available on the Company's website.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734