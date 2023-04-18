Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Potenzielle Kursbombe schon heute Abend? Hier noch heute handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.04.2023 | 12:06
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023

PR Newswire

London, April 18

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

18 April 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023and Quarterly Shareholder Update

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

The Company's quarterly shareholder update for the period 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023 will also shortly be available on the Company's website.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.