DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Apr-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 147.6737
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1044881
CODE: ANXU LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
