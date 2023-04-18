

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ):



Earnings: -$68 million in Q1 vs. $5.15 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $1.93 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $7.07 billion or $2.68 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.51 per share Revenue: $24.75 billion in Q1 vs. $23.43 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.60 - $10.70 Full year revenue guidance: $97.9 - $98.9 Bln



