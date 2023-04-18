Plant-based programs to focus on soil and microbiome health, nutrient and water use efficiencies, and plant yields.

Products to utilize multiple plant-derived extracts in addition to (and including) the mustard plant to improve beneficial microbial activity and soil health.

Soil Amendment and Biofertility are expected to increase MustGrow's target market opportunity in addition to its existing Biocontrol focus.

Existing Biocontrol partnerships continue to achieve performance milestones and expand globally in scope and investment.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), is pleased to report an additional area of sustainable agriculture opportunity that the Company will be pursuing in the soil amendment ("Soil Amendment") and biofertility ("Biofertility") marketplaces. MustGrow's Soil Amendment and Biofertility development programs will focus on soil and soil microbiome health, nutrient and water use efficiencies, and plant yields.

Throughout 2022, MustGrow engaged in extensive market research, formulation activities, and prospective partnership discussions, and has now added Soil Amendment and Biofertility programs to its growing list of global target applications, which now covers: preplant soil fumigation (under the brand name TerraMGTM), postharvest food preservation and bioherbicide (together "Biocontrol"), and now Soil Amendment and Biofertility applications.

MustGrow believes this Soil Amendment and Biofertility initiative will complement its existing Biocontrol programs in preplant soil fumigation, postharvest food preservation, and bioherbicide, all of which are currently under development with four global partners: Janssen PMP, Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and NexusBioAg. These partnered programs continue to achieve performance milestones and expand globally in scope and investment. MustGrow believes 2023 will be a pivotal year for commercial and strategic advancement in certain regions and crops.

Introducing TerraSanteTM for Soil and Ecological Health

Soil is a farmer's most valuable and precious asset, and MustGrow's plant-based technologies are being developed to improve not only the health of the soil, but also the surrounding ecological environment.

As a soil conditioner in mixable form, TerraSante contains nutritious plant proteins and carbohydrates that feed soil microbes, potentionally improving beneficial microbial activity and ensuring long-term sustainable soil health. These targeted micro-communities are shown to work to improve nutrient availability, which can potentially increase plant vigor and yields, while reducing plant stress. TerraSante has the potential to improve crop nutrient uptake and, hence, overall crop performance. There are no artificial additives or preservatives used during manufacturing.

MustGrow is initially pursuing TerraSanteTM branded registrations in North America for Soil Amendment applications, followed by formulations and brands targeting the Biofertility markets. The Soil Amendment and Biofertility products will utilize multiple technologies derived from novel plant-based extracts from mustard and potentially other sources.

Soil Amendment and Biofertility Marketplace

The global fertilizer market is anticipated to be US$242 billion by 2030, up from US$193 billion in 2021 (2.5% CAGR).(1) This aggregate fertilizer figure includes the following sub-markets, which MustGrow will target with TerraSanteTM and potentially other branded products:

Soil Amendment: estimated market size in 2022 was US$3.5 billion and is expected to be US$8.0 billion by 2030 (11.0% CAGR).(2)

Biofertility: estimated market size in 2021 was US$2.7 billion and is estimated to be US$7.0 billion by 2030 (12.3% CAGR).(3)

Combined, these additional market segments add over US$15 billion of target market opportunity globably for MustGrow by 2030, almost double from the initially targeted Biocontrol market.

Alternatives to Synthetic Fertilizers are Needed

With the world's population expanding, improving agriculture production and ensuring global food security are becoming increasingly important. Fertilizers continue to play a critical role in agriculture, although plans to reduce their use have been amplified in recent years in order to implement emission reduction strategies and minimize the negative consequences of climate change. Canada, for example, has set a voluntary national fertilizer emissions reduction target of 30% below 2020 levels by 2030 to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainable, climate-friendly solutions will be required to offset this reduction while balancing the nation's economic health, since, in Canada alone, the fertilizer industry directly and indirectly supports over 76,000 jobs and contributes nearly C$13 billion to Canadian GDP.(4)

The European Green Deal is also targeting a 20% reduction in fertilizer use by 2030, while ensuring no deterioration in soil fertility, as part of the European Commission's aim to reduce nutrient losses by at least 50% by 2030.(5) Fertilizer reduction is a key element of the broader Green Deal target of a minimum 55% net reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.(6)

Weighing fertilizer reduction targets against the need to increase farm production, farm profitability, economic growth and global food security points to sustainable Soil Amendment and Biofertility innovation and development as a key agriculture solution.

Source:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1266004/global-fertilizer-market-size/ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/soil-amendments-market https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-biofertilizers-market https://fertilizercanada.ca/our-focus/stewardship/emissions-reduction-initiative/ https://agriculture.ec.europa.eu/system/files/2022-02/factsheet-farmtofork-comparison-table_en_0.pdf https://commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/priorities-2019-2024/european-green-deal_en

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic Biocontrol, Soil Amendment and Biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals. Concurrenly, with new formulations derived from food-grade mustard, the Company is pursusing the adoption and use of it's technology in the target markets. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection, and yield and soil improvements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented products could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. MustGrow has approximately 49.7 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 55.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Corey Giasson"

Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

info@mustgrow.ca

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements MustGrow makes regarding: (i) the estimated size and value of Soil Amendment, Biofertility, Fertilizer markets; (ii) commercial and strategic advancement of the Company in 2023; and (iii) the potential of TerraSanteTM to improve overall crop performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the preferences and choices of agricultural regulators with respect to product approval timelines; (ii) the ability of MustGrow's partners to meet obligations under their respective agreements; and (iii) other risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2023 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162809