

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $7.66 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $6.60 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $26.26 billion from $23.23 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



